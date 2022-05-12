On Thursday, the Kremlin considered that the accession of neighboring Finland to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) would “certainly” pose a threat to Russia, after the leadership in Helsinki supported an application for membership in the Western military alliance.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that “the expansion of NATO and the approach of the alliance to our borders does not make the world and our continent more stable and secure.”
