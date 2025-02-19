The Kremlin feeds on the bulos generated in Spain for its misinformation campaigns

The misinformation, the bully and the patraña in social networks are not normally, in the Spanish case, an import product, but creations of harvest of which then the foreign interests can be served – for example, those of Russia – to amplify them , with will to extend the chaos. This is confirmed by Marina Rodríguez, head of the Cybersecurity Unit and against the misinformation of the Department of National Security of Spain, which participated on Tuesday in the day From Russia With Hoax [desde Rusia con bulo]which, honoring in its title the classic of spy novels, addressed misinformation strategies in Europe, with the focus on the government of Vladimir Putin.

Invited by the Maldita.es Foundation, organizer of the event, Rodríguez was clear in his analysis: “The vast majority of Russian misinformation in the Spanish informative ecosystem is manufactured in Spain; That is, it is absolutely opportunistic. It seeks to exploit the domestic misinformation narratives, even of political misinformation, which may exist in their own benefit, constantly. That [se suma] to the strategy of mixing truths and lies, and creating a confusing ecosystem. ”

The Spanish expert explained that the most effective bulles are those that take into account the idiosyncrasy of the countries; When this knowledge is lacking campaigns that touch the ridicule, such as one of which they had record in their department and that Rodriguez went on to detail. On the eve of the latest general elections, two websites “of domains that guide the Russian orbit”, one that imitated that of the Community of Madrid and another to that of the Interior Ministry, sprouted on the network to publish a message identical: that the country was on alert because ETA prepared a terrorist attack.

The malevolo algorithm was perhaps with the frequent statements of Isabel Díaz Ayuso – according to which the terrorist band, dissolved in 2018, is still more alive today than ever – and was not sophisticated enough to capture the insinuations of Alberto Núñez Feijóo compared to the dangers of an electoral fraud pergeted between Pedro Sánchez and the General Directorate of Post Office. “Sometimes spies are closer to Anacleto than 007,” joked the public policy coordinator and attached to the direction of Damn.esmedia project dedicated to verifying informative facts and counteracting mockings.

Sabotage exhaust pipes to harm the greens in Germany

The day was attended by the ambassadors of Germany, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. Maria Margarete Gosse, Teutona Ambassador, caught attention to the chaotic purpose of the Russian origin, with a recent example: the Sabotage of the exhaust pipes of more than 250 cars in Germany With the message “Be Mass Green”, which the authorities continued until they found a group recruited by social networks to execute the acts vandalism at a rate of 100 euros per car. The diplomat said, however, that the most worrying thing is that young people do not have “intellectual weapons” to deal with the information torrent without contrast that circulates in the network.

“The solution does not go through censorship, but to ensure that the pitch is equitable,” said Dutch ambassador, Roel Nieuwenkamp, ​​who pointed out as a positive fact that in his country the population is increasingly aware that it should be contrasted news that is read, something that already makes about half of Internet users, according to a Study of the Dutch equivalent to INE.

“The campaigns are many times a lottery,” said Rodríguez, who pointed out that the proliferation of deformed information regarding vaccines had little impact in Spain – although he did find echo in Latin America -, nor does the idea that democracy that democracy Spanish is failed. “The democratic processes in Spain are, today, a collection in which the population trusts.” “We cannot affirm that, maybe, in all institutions,” he clarified below, to insist on the need to “instill critical spirit” in young people.

Peter PTASSEK, Director of Strategic Communication of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany, stated that it may not be convenient to magnify the effect of interference campaigns and that even giving them advertising may be counterproductive, if these have gone unnoticed among the population. “So far nothing serious happened,” he said regarding his country. “You have to think before communicating it,” he reasoned.