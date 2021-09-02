The Kremlin hopes that one day the Baltic countries – Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, will be inclined to cooperate with Russia. This was announced on September 2 by the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov.

“We hope that sooner or later these countries (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania – Ed.) Will be able to look at us differently and understand that Russia was, is and remains interested in establishing bilateral relations,” he told reporters.

Peskov noted that the Baltic countries are unreasonably indulging in a sense of fear of Russia in connection with the threat, which, in their opinion, comes from the Russian Federation. According to him, these are “completely untenable, unfounded fears.”

Speaking about what Moscow expects from the new President of Estonia Alar Karis, the spokesman for the Russian leader stressed that the Russian Federation should first observe the actions of the new President of Estonia, since, according to him, relations between the two countries are not easy.

On August 31, the director of the Estonian National Museum, Alar Karis, was elected President of Estonia in the second round of voting. In a secret ballot, Karis received 72 votes. A total of 80 members of the Riigikogu (Parliament) participated in the voting, eight ballots were not filled in.

Earlier, on August 29, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid said that the European Union could finance the creation of a medium-range air defense (air defense) system in the Baltic countries as one of the measures to “contain Russia.” According to her, the Baltic states, including Estonia, spend more than 2% of GDP on defense, but still do not have their own air defense system. And such a system, according to Kaljulaid, would help “contain Russia.” As the Estonian leader added, the EU meets annually and discusses the development of the defense of the member states.

In March of this year, Kaljulaid spoke about the need to continue the dialogue with Russia. At the same time, she noted that the involvement of the Russian side in the negotiations does not mean that Tallinn will abandon its principles.