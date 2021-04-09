Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained the concentration of Russian troops near the borders of Ukraine by the fact that this country is turning into an explosive region. He is quoted by RIA News on Friday, April 9th.

“Ukraine is turning into a potentially very unstable region again. And, of course, any country that has an unstable region, a dangerous, explosive region near its borders, of course, the country takes the necessary measures to ensure its own security, ”he said.

The spokesman for the Russian leader also said that in yesterday’s telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Vladimir Putin explained that the movement of Russian troops across the Russian Federation is an internal matter of Moscow.

It is not the first time that Peskov has commented on information about the movement of Russian troops. On April 5, commenting on reports about the alleged wandering of the Russian military in the Rostov region with sealed numbers, Peskov noted that the Russian army was moving on Russian territory in the directions in which it considered necessary. Over the past few weeks, the Kremlin has noted the growing threat of provocations from the Ukrainian security forces in southeastern Ukraine.

On April 2, Kiev accused Moscow of building up its military presence in the Donbass. In turn, the Russian Foreign Ministry claims that it is Kiev that is pulling its troops to the line of contact.