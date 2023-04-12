Peskov: the speed of adoption of the law on electronic subpoenas is due to its importance

The speed with which the law on electronic summonses was adopted is due to the importance of the changes being made. This was stated by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov. His words leads TASS.

On Tuesday, April 11, the State Duma adopted in the second and third readings a law on new rules for conscription into the army.

According to Peskov, “all such documents are now extremely important.” Deputies perceive them as top-priority and urgent, he added. The press secretary advised to contact the State Duma for additional clarifications.

The new rules for conscription for military service provide, in particular, for the distribution of subpoenas online. Electronic notices will have the same legal effect as traditional subpoenas.

In addition, the law provides for the introduction of additional restrictions for dodgers. According to Andrey Kartapolov, chairman of the Duma Committee on Defense, this is about limiting the right to drive a vehicle and limiting the right to open an individual entrepreneur. In addition, there are restrictions on transactions with real estate owned by evaders.

The Federation Council will consider the law adopted by the lower house at a plenary session on April 12.