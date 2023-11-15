Peskov: the resonance of the Politkovskaya case does not affect the pardon of the defendants

Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov told reporters that public outcry over a criminal case is not a reason for exceptions to the practice of pardoning those convicted of participating in a special military operation (SVO).

There is a certain practice that is being implemented, and, as far as I know, there are no exceptions to this practice. More precisely, there are exceptions, but they do not relate to the topic of the resonance of this or that case Dmitry PeskovKremlin official representative

Thus, the press secretary commented on reports of the pardon of Vladislav Kanyus and Sergei Khadzhikurbanov, convicted of murder.

The killer who spent six hours killing his ex-lover was pardoned for participating in the SVO

Kanyus dealt with 23-year-old Vera Pekhteleva in the Kemerovo region in January 2020, when he learned about his former lover’s new partner. When she arrived at the apartment to get her things, the criminal beat and raped the student and strangled her with an iron cord; the abuse of the girl continued for six hours.

Neighbors tried to call the police seven times because of loud female screams, but three dispatchers who received reports of a fight in the dormitory did not report the incident to the operational squads. The police, in turn, did not respond to information about a possible crime.

In 2022, the Kemerovo Regional Court sentenced Kanyus to 17 years in prison for murder with cruelty. The man did not admit guilt and refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Convicted for the massacre of Politkovskaya went to the Northern Military District and became a battalion commander

The organizer of the murder of Novaya Gazeta journalist Anna Politkovskaya, former operative Sergei Khadzhikurbanov, was pardoned as a member of the SVO. The man was released from the colony early and left for the combat zone at the end of 2022.

Initially, Khadzhikurbanov served as commander of an intelligence department, participating in raids behind Ukrainian lines, among other things. He was later promoted to battalion commander.

Politkovskaya was shot dead in the elevator of her building on October 7, 2006. According to investigators, the motive for the crime was her professional activity. One of the organizers of the murder, Lom-Ali Gaitukaev, and the killer, Rustam Makhmudov, received life sentences in June 2014.

Khadzhikurbanov was detained in 2007, and in 2014 the court sentenced him to 20 years in prison. He did not admit guilt. According to the Investigative Committee, the former police officer helped the criminals establish Politkovskaya’s place of residence.