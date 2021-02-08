The Kremlin announced that it has come a long way since the 1990s to improve the lives of pensioners, but this is still not enough. The authorities also explained the impossibility of providing all Russians with large pensions, the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told about this, he quoted RIA News…

“It is clear that, unfortunately, it is not possible to make large pensions to everyone in a leap, overnight. But to take measures in stages, and these measures are also well known to everyone, this is what the state is obliged to do and what it does, ”he said. In addition, Peskov recalled the words of President Vladimir Putin that in terms of pension provision the country still needs to “work and work.” “A long way has been done, but, of course, it is not enough,” the press secretary stated.

According to a survey by the Non-State Pension Fund (NPF) of Sberbank and Rambler, 27 percent of Russians want to have from 20 to 50 million rubles in their accounts for a carefree end of their career. 22 percent of Russians found it enough to have 5-10 million rubles. Citizens would like to spend their savings on travel, housing maintenance and receiving quality medical care.

At the end of December, Putin agreed to consider the issue of indexing the pensions of working pensioners. Earlier, the government and the Ministry of Finance have officially spoken out against indexation.