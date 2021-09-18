Russian President Vladimir Putin does not set the date on his watch. Thus, his press secretary Dmitry Peskov explained the time, which does not coincide with the real one, on the watch of the Russian leader. His words convey “Rise”…

The Kremlin said that the president does not pay attention to such details, which is why “the date is simply not used in the clock.”

On September 17, the Russian president voted remotely in the elections to the State Duma. Later, a video appeared showing the voting process. On it, as noted by “Rise”, users of social networks noticed a clock with the wrong date. They stood on September 10th. For this reason, commentators have suggested that Putin was allowed to vote in advance.

On September 14, the head of state said that he needed to go into self-isolation, as there were too many cases of coronavirus in his inner circle. Before the elections, he addressed the Russians with the words that the election of a new State Duma is “a major event in the life of our society and country.”