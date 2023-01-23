Peskov explained the continuation of Putin’s decree on mobilization by the presence of other items

In addition to the draft, the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin on partial mobilization includes other items, so it continues to operate. This is how the official representative of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov explained the effect of the decree of the head of state, he is quoted TASS.

“The conscription within the framework of partial mobilization was carried out until the established number was reached (…), [она] was achieved, in connection with which the conscription of citizens within the framework of partial mobilization was stopped, completed, ”said the press secretary of the head of state.

Peskov clarified that partial mobilization, according to the presidential decree, includes other activities, including the performance of duties by military personnel and the closed clause of the document. Their implementation continues, Peskov said.

Partial mobilization in Russia began on September 21 and ended on October 28, 2022. Putin confirmed the completion of partial mobilization in the country, saying that “it is completed, the point is set.” Then the president promised to consult with lawyers whether a separate decree was needed to complete the mobilization.

Subsequently, Peskov said that there was no need to publish the opinion of lawyers on the need for a separate presidential decree on the completion of mobilization and “there is no need to issue any additional acts from the president.”