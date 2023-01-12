Peskov explained the appointment of Gerasimov as commander of the group of troops by expanding the tasks of the NVO

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained the appointment of Valery Gerasimov as commander of the Russian united group of troops in the special operation zone by expanding its tasks. This is reported TASS.

“Comment [по назначению Герасимова] yesterday was given by the Ministry of Defense – linking with the expansion of the scale of the tasks ahead, ”said the press secretary of the head of state.

Related materials:

On January 11, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu appointed a new commander of the troops in the NVO zone – he became the head of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov. Sergey Surovikin held this position since October 8 – he was made one of Gerasimov’s deputies.

In addition to Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) Surovikin, Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces General Oleg Salyukov and Deputy Chief of the General Staff Colonel General Alexei Kim have been appointed Gerasimov’s deputies. The Ministry of Defense explained personnel reshuffles by expanding the scale of tasks solved during the NWO.