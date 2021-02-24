President Vladimir Putin is in good health and therefore prefers not to wear a headdress during official ceremonies. So the appearance of the head of state without a hat in the cold was explained by his press secretary Dmitry Peskov, reports TASS…

Answering a journalist’s question about who in the Kremlin can complain about Putin’s appearance in the frost without a hat, Peskov assured that the president would be informed of the concern.

Despite the fact that the president prefers to participate in ceremonies without a headdress, in January 2020, Putin donned a cap for the first time in many years. Wearing a cap and a hood, he watched the exercises of the Navy off the coast of Crimea. His last appearance in the presence of cameras in this headdress documented in August 2005, when he flew a Tu-160 strategic bomber and boarded the cruiser Peter the Great.