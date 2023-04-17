Statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin about the possibility of using the Russian Navy in different directions are due to Russia’s turbulent encirclement. This was announced on Monday, April 17, by the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

According to him, such a situation could lead to regional conflicts.

“We are all well aware of the geography of these regional conflicts. This is exactly what was discussed, ”Peskov said at a briefing.

Earlier that day, Putin met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The Minister reported to the President of Russia on the progress of the audit of the Pacific Fleet (Pacific Fleet) of the Russian Federation. The troops were brought to full combat readiness and began to carry out combat training tasks.

A sudden check of the Pacific Fleet began on April 14 in accordance with the decision of the head of state. According to Shoigu, over 25 thousand military personnel, 167 warships and support vessels, including 12 submarines, 89 aircraft and helicopters, are taking part in it.

The final stage of the test will begin on April 18, during which the ships of the fleet, together with coastal units, will work out the tasks of delivering missile strikes.

On April 14, Peskov noted that the surprise check of the Pacific Fleet is to maintain the necessary level of combat readiness of the Armed Forces. According to him, this event is not connected with statements about the expansion of NATO to the east.