The outflow of foreign investors from the Russian state debt, which is a record over the past six years, does not indicate problems in the national economy. This was stated by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, reports RIA News…

According to him, the Kremlin does not notice the crisis, it is about the international conjuncture, in accordance with which there is an outflow or inflow of foreign investors. Peskov stressed that there is no reason for concern, there is only a need for rhythmic and systematic work, “which is what the government is doing.”

“There are no crisis phenomena in this case,” he concluded in response to a journalist’s question whether the authorities consider what is happening as evidence of a worsening situation in the economy.

As of early April, the share of federal loan bonds (OFZ) among non-residents fell below 20 percent. Over the past month, it has decreased by 2.8 percentage points.

In the first quarter of this year, the Ministry of Finance failed to fulfill its borrowing plan; it managed to sell only half of the OFZs offered for placement. And even such a volume was helped by state banks, which were actively buying up public debt. The situation threatens the execution of the federal budget, in which borrowing plays a significant role.

Earlier, the head of the Accounts Chamber, Alexei Kudrin, said about the risk of a “debt pyramid” of the regions, since they have to borrow to cover current expenses. President Vladimir Putin blamed the governors for the incident and threatened to put them in an “appropriate trap.” Later, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered Finance Minister Anton Siluanov to solve the problem in four days, before April 7, in order to replace commercial loans with budgetary injections.