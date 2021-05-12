Decisions on the provision of time off after vaccination against coronavirus infection at the federal level in Russia have not been made, there are no plans for this, said on Wednesday, May 12, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov.

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman stressed that the governors have the right to come up with such proposals themselves.

“The governor is free to come up with such initiatives, this is within the powers of the governor, but no general federal decisions have been made in this regard and there are no plans for this,” said Peskov, answering a question from journalists about whether it is planned to expand the regional initiative about the day off after vaccination for the whole country.

Thus, the presidential press secretary commented on the initiative of the Governor of the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug Natalia Komarova give paid time off those who made the COVID-19 vaccine.

On the same day, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that more than 24 million Russians have passed the first stage of vaccination against coronavirus or have already completely completed it. He noted that the Russian authorities plan to achieve the formation of collective immunity in the country by the end of the year.

Large-scale vaccination of the population against coronavirus infection started in Russia on January 18. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone. Experts have repeatedly noted that vaccination will sooner form herd immunity and defeat the pandemic.

There are currently four COVID-19 vaccines registered in the country: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, KoviVak and Sputnik Light.

