Press Secretary Peskov: now the grain deal is “on the stop”

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov described the current state of the grain deal in one word. According to him, it is “on the foot.” conveys his words TASS.

A Kremlin representative told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum that there has been no movement on the Black Sea initiative yet.

Earlier, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said that Russia’s requirements for the grain deal have still not been met. Because of this, Moscow will not participate in the Black Sea initiative. “We are waiting for them to be fulfilled, then we will return to the grain deal,” the minister said.