The British wife of the former Syrian president, Bashar al Assad, I wouldn’t be seeking a divorce. as reported this Monday by a Kremlin spokesperson after several Turkish and Arab media outlets claimed that Asma al-Assad had requested the separation.

These media outlets also pointed out that Asma had expressed his discontent with his life in Moscowwhere she and her husband have been exiled after fleeing Syria, and her intention to return to the United Kingdom, where she is from.

After being asked about this, Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, indicated that this information “they do not belong to reality” and has also denied other reports that Al Assad had been confined to Moscow and that his real estate assets had been frozen.

Before this information, the foreign secretary of the united kingdom He had already reported that although Asma al Assad has English nationality, in addition to Syrian nationality, she will not be allowed to enter the country.

Asma al Asad was born in 1975 in the English capital and studied at King’s College. She is the daughter of a cardiologist and diplomatic mother stationed at the Syrian embassy. Graduated in Computer Science and French literature, she began working at Deutsche Bank until JP Morgan at the New York headquarters.

At the age of 25, she married Bashar al-Assad. who was an ophthalmologist of Syrian origin and who worked at the Western Eye Hospital in London. The young woman aspired to a comfortable life in England, but in 2000, the death of her father-in-law, the dictator Hafez al Assad, and that of her brother-in-law precipitated her husband’s return to Syria to take his place.