The Kremlin denied on Wednesday that Russian forces had launched an attack on the Azovstal industrial complex in Mariupol, stressing that it did not intend to storm it, after Ukraine accused Moscow of attacking the industrial zone in which Kyiv’s forces are holed up.

“The order was publicly given (on April 21) by the Supreme Commander (Vladimir Putin) to call off any incursion,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, stressing that Moscow’s forces were surrounding the site, but were only interfering to “quickly prevent attempts” of Ukrainian fighters to return to the area. ‘Firing sites’.