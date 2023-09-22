Peskov called restrictions on gasoline exports ordinary work of the government

The restriction on the export of gasoline and diesel fuel, which the government announced yesterday, is a timely measure and will last as long as necessary to ensure stability in the fuel market. This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, reports RIA News.

According to him, the Kremlin does not see any opportunities or prerequisites for social explosions due to fuel shortages; such concerns are more likely associated with exaggerated formulations.

Peskov noted that the fuel market is currently shaking all over the world, and certain problems have arisen in Russia. And in connection with harvesting and sowing work, it was necessary to regulate this issue. The situation on the wholesale and fuel markets also required intervention, which is what happened.