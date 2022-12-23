Peskov: Putin receives reliable information about the special operation from several sources

Media claims that Vladimir Putin allegedly receives distorted information on a special military operation (SVO) do not correspond to reality. About it The Wall Street Journal declared Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov.

The Kremlin spokesman explained that the Russian leader “as before, has several channels for obtaining information.”

So he commented on the material of the publication, which, citing unnamed sources, indicated that Putin received reports on the special operation, in which “successes are emphasized and failures are downplayed.”

On December 22, Putin spoke about regular meetings with servicemen. During the press conference, one of the journalists noted that the Russian leader often meets with the military. “Does that surprise you? Every day for you to understand. Every day,” he replied.

On December 20, Peskov confirmed information about the trip of the head of state Vladimir Putin to the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine (NVO). Prior to this, Deputy of the State Duma, Lieutenant-General Andrey Gurulev, called it important that the head of state not only “listened to the situation and talked about something,” but personally spoke with all the commanders and personally listened to everyone. “Personal communication gives a complete picture of what is happening today, how everything will be in the future,” the parliamentarian added.