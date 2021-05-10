Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said TASSthat Moscow was not involved in the hacker attack on the Colonial Pipeline in the United States.

“Russia has nothing to do with this,” said a Kremlin spokesman, commenting on the words of US President Joe Biden about the evidence that the virus software associated with this attack may be located in Russia.

Peskov, answering a question about Moscow’s readiness to interact with Washington on this case, said that “the United States refuses to cooperate in countering cybercrime.”

Earlier, US President Joe Biden said that at the moment, American intelligence has no evidence that Russia was involved in a hacker attack on the operator of the Colonial Pipeline pipeline. The head of the White House concluded that transnational criminal elements, and not a specific state, were behind the cyberattack.

On May 8, Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline operator in the United States, announced that it had been attacked by a ransomware virus. CNN claimed that a group of Russian hackers and their DarkSide community were behind the cyberattack. The channel stressed that due to the cyberattack, the operation of the pipeline, which provides fuel for 45 percent of the population of the US East Coast, was suspended.