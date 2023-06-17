Peskov said that Russia’s position on Ukraine is in line with international law

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in an interview with Izvestia declaredthat Russia’s position on a settlement in Ukraine is in line with international law.

“The position of the Russian Federation is absolutely clear… this position is in line with international law and the UN Charter,” said the press secretary of the Russian president.

Peskov stressed that Moscow intends to defend its position.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the lies of Ukraine and the West. According to him, they led Moscow by the nose. According to the head of state, Moscow was forced to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR). “The question is: did we have the right to recognize the independence of these territories? In full accordance with the UN Charter, we had the right to do so,” he concluded.