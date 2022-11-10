The Kremlin confirms that Putin will not attend the G20 leaders’ summit

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Vladimir Putin made the announcement during a meeting of the National Security Council.
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be Russia’s representative in Bali.
November 10, 2022, 04:26 AM
The Russian President, Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 leaders’ summit on the island of Bali, where the country will be represented by its Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov.
“The decision has been made that Sergey Lavrov represents Russia at the G20 summit,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov told the TASS agency.
The Indonesian government announced hours before that the Russian president would not be present at the meeting that the island of Bali will host on November 15 and 16.
Moscow had already reported Putin’s absence during the leaders’ summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which is held in Cambodia between 11 and 13.
At the same time, it is unknown at the moment if the head of the Kremlin will participate in the G20 summit (a group made up of the most developed and emerging countries) by videoconference, as some information suggests.
EFE
November 10, 2022, 04:26 AM
