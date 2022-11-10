Thursday, November 10, 2022
The Kremlin confirms that Putin will not attend the G20 leaders’ summit

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 10, 2022
in World
Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin made the announcement during a meeting of the National Security Council.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be Russia’s representative in Bali.

The Russian President, Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 leaders’ summit on the island of Bali, where the country will be represented by its Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov.

“The decision has been made that Sergey Lavrov represents Russia at the G20 summit,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov told the TASS agency.

The Indonesian government announced hours before that the Russian president would not be present at the meeting that the island of Bali will host on November 15 and 16.

(Read on: In another setback, Russia is forced to withdraw its troops from Kherson.)

Moscow had already reported Putin’s absence during the leaders’ summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which is held in Cambodia between 11 and 13.

At the same time, it is unknown at the moment if the head of the Kremlin will participate in the G20 summit (a group made up of the most developed and emerging countries) by videoconference, as some information suggests.

The bid for climate change between poor and rich countries that marks the COP27

Moscow and Washington reach rapprochement to discuss their nuclear weapons

See also  “Unarmed Weapon”: The Crisis of Successive Iraqi Governments

North Korea denied arms supply to the Russian government

EFE

