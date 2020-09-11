Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the Russian head Vladimir Putin has apologized to his Serbian counterpart Alexander Vucic for the phrases of the official consultant of the Russian International Ministry Maria Zakharova. Telegram-channel.

“Sure it’s,” he mentioned. Peskov didn’t touch upon the content material of the dialog between the presidents.

Earlier, Alexander Vuchich mentioned that Vladimir Putin, in addition to Russian International Minister Sergei Lavrov, apologized for the phrases of Maria Zakharova. He careworn that he considers this incident “passing and unimportant.”

On September 6, Zakharova printed a put up during which she ridiculed the assembly between the presidents of Serbia and the USA, Alexander Vucic and Donald Trump. The explanation for Zakharova’s ironic remark was the photograph, which reveals that Trump is sitting at a substantial distance from the interlocutor. She later apologized, explaining that she meant rejection of the smug angle from the “distinctive”.

Vucic referred to as the phrases of the Russian International Ministry spokesman primitivism and expressed remorse that Moscow doesn’t worth Serbia as the one European nation that has not joined the anti-Russian sanctions.