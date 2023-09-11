The Kremlin announced the visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to Russia

The head of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un, will pay an official visit to Russia in the coming days at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. A message about this was published on website Kremlin.

“At the invitation of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Chairman of State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un will pay an official visit to the Russian Federation in the coming days,” the Kremlin confirmed.

By data South Korean television company YTN, the meeting of the leaders of the two states will take place on September 13.

This confirmed RBC source in the Russian delegation. He added that the meeting will take place outside the framework of the EEF.