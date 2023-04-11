The State Duma, the Russian lower house, has approved by surprise on Tuesday a series of amendments that prevent citizens summoned by the Army to move to the front in Ukraine from avoiding the call-up. The modification prevents those summoned from leaving the country once the notification reaches their profile in the Russian electronic administration, whether they open it or not. “Not yet. And no”, Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, responded when asked if the authorities have recently considered a new call to arms in their war against Ukraine.

The hastily approved reform to apply these restrictions raises fears that the Kremlin is preparing a second mobilization of citizens to transfer them to the front. “This (the legal reform) has nothing to do with the mobilization,” Peskov rejected on Tuesday. Eight days before the previous mobilization, on September 13 of last year, the spokesman categorically denied that the Kremlin was going to take that step. “Currently not. They don’t talk about it, ”he stressed a little over a week before Putin signed the mobilization decree with an aspect that was kept secret: the numbers of those called up. According to the Ministry of Defense, up to 300,000 citizens were called to the recruitment points, although several independent Russian media assured that presidential sources raised the mobilizable personnel to around one million people.

The Duma has now passed this new legal reform at full speed. The bill was presented before noon and it was not even four in the afternoon when its three readings had already been approved by overwhelming unanimity: 394 votes in favor and one abstention. The deputy of the Communist Party Nina Ostanina denounced that many of the deputies did not have time to familiarize themselves with the legal text. “Approving a complete law after listening to some interviews on television and looking at the text for two hours sitting in this room… Neither I nor my colleagues remember something like this before,” lamented the legislator from the parliamentary lectern.

One of the few remaining opposition parties in Russia, Yabloko, has denounced the approval of this law. “None of the Duma deputies opposed it (five Putin parties in disguise!), And only one abstained,” wrote one of his best-known politicians, Boris Vishnevsky, on his personal Telegram channel. He alluded to blind loyalty to the president of his party and his satellite formations, the only ones with representation in the Chamber.

“They trample on constitutional rights again in order to fill the army with new recruits,” he lamented before warning that there will be a massive flight of talent and young people. “The authors of this law know exactly what they are doing: deliberately depriving the country of a future,” Vishnevsky warned.

Rumors about a new mobilization have not died down since the first one supposedly concluded at the end of October. The lack of progress on the front and the prospect of a long war have fueled this fear. In addition, the Kremlin never issued a decree that closed the first mobilization and assured that Putin’s word would suffice for this.

An electronic notification

The chairman of the Defense Committee of the State Duma, former commander Andrei Kartapolov, specified that the reform affects not only new recruits who must complete compulsory military service, but also reservists and everyone related to the Army. In the case of mobilized civilians, he has ruled out this option now because he assured that he is not considering another draft call-up.

The new legislation addresses summons at recruitment points, a long-standing loophole that allowed many Russians to dodge their call to fight in Ukraine and flee the country. For this reason, one of the amendments will from now on equate certified mail with notices sent to the citizen through electronic administration, the popular portal Gosuslugi. Unlike physical letters, whose delivery is only validated if the addressee leaves a record with his signature, in the case of electronic notifications, they will be considered received from the moment they are deposited in his electronic mailbox, whether they are read or not.

Likewise, the citizen will not be able to avoid his mobilization, even if he deletes his profile gosuslugi and does not open the door to any postman. The new legislation provides that those summoned will be included in a special registry of summons as soon as seven days have elapsed from the sending of their notification.

One of the key points of the law is the prohibition to leave the country. This veto will enter into force as soon as the summons arrives on the electronic portal. If the affected person does not appear at the recruitment point after 20 days, he will be punished with other restrictions that include the prohibition to drive vehicles, receive loans, register companies and manage real estate in the cadastral registry.

Another important aspect of the reform is the creation of a single military registry that will contain all kinds of personal data of citizens who have served or should serve in the armed forces, including information about their place of work, their education, and their health condition. The Ministries of Health and Education will be some of the organizations that will provide the data.

burning of recruiting centers

The mobilization decreed by Putin on September 21 last year caused the second mass flight of Russians since the war began. Hundreds of thousands of people then left the country in the first two weeks after the call to fight was known. Specifically, according to Forbes, some 700,000 Russians left the country between that day and the beginning of October, although this figure was denied by the Kremlin.

In parallel, the call-up degenerated into chaos. The vagueness of the decree and Putin’s promise that only civilians with previous military experience would be recruited clashed with the forced conscription of thousands of Russians who did not meet the requirements, especially in regions with ethnic minorities. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu acknowledged months later that it could have been done much better.

On the other hand, the protests against the mobilization were quickly suppressed by the authorities, although a wave of fires has since spread through the Russian enlistment points. This same Tuesday the harshest sentence for these sabotages was known. A military court in Yekaterinburg, in the central part of the country, next to the Urals, has sentenced an employee of the Emergencies Ministry, Alexei Nureyev, and a National Guard driver, Roman Nasriyev, to 19 years in prison under a strict regime for setting fire to a recruiting center.

Both broke a window of the premises and threw a Molotov cocktail inside, which burned down an information booth. The case was reclassified as a terrorist act after initially being opened as a misdemeanor. “I knew that actions like this were being carried out throughout the country. I knew that no one was hurt. With this I only wanted to show that in our city there is disagreement with the mobilization and the special military operation. I wanted my voice to be heard,” he said during the Nasriyev trial, according to the human rights platform. Solidárnosti Zone.

