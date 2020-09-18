Suggestions that traces of the Novichok group’s toxic agent could be found on a plastic bottle from a hotel room in Tomsk where Alexei Navalny was staying are absurd. So the version of Navalny’s comrades-in-arms was commented on by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, reports Interfax…

“We cannot explain this, because the bottle, if there was one, was exported to Germany or somewhere else. Unfortunately, what could become evidence in favor of the poisoning was taken out. Why is an additional question, ”a Kremlin spokesman said.

According to Peskov, toxicologists point to the impossibility of transporting such evidence if they really had traces of nerve poison. “There is too much absurdity in this story to take anyone’s word for it. Therefore, we are not going to take anyone’s word for it, ”he added.

On September 17, Navalny’s associates reported that after his hospitalization, they returned to the room in the Tomsk hotel where the oppositionist lived, collected all possible items there and handed them over to European specialists after he was transported to a Berlin clinic.

The traces of “Novichok” were announced by the German government, referring to the results of the work of European military toxicologists. During tests in laboratories in Europe, traces of the poison were found in the blood, skin and urine of Navalny, as well as in the bottle of water from which he drank. Russian doctors noted that they had done a lot of research and found no poisons.

Alexei Navalny is in the Berlin clinic “Charite”, where he was brought from the Omsk hospital. On September 10, the Russian completely regained consciousness. On September 14, he was disconnected from the ventilator and was able to get out of the hospital bed.