Peskov: Kremlin will promptly announce the date of the upcoming meeting between Putin and Lukashenko

The Kremlin will be informed in due time about the dates of the upcoming meeting between the heads of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko. This is reported by TASSsaid the Russian leader’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

“We will inform you in a timely manner,” Peskov said, commenting on Lukashenko’s statement about the need to hold talks with Putin on resolving the Ukrainian crisis.

The President of Belarus had previously stated that Russia was ready for negotiations with Ukraine. At the same time, Kyiv’s partners, according to him, intend to fight to the last Ukrainian. Lukashenko noted, however, that there are enough “normal people” in the country, including among the military. In this regard, he noted that he intends to discuss these issues at a meeting with Putin in the near future.