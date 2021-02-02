Russian President Vladimir Putin does not follow the course of the trial of Alexei Navalny (Founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent), said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. His comment leads RIA News on Tuesday, February 2.

The head of state is working in Novo-Ogaryovo, preparing for a meeting with Russian teachers, Peskov said.

He added that Russia will not take into account the EU’s “mentoring statements” about Navalny.