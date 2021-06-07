The Kremlin commented on the statement of the head of Uralchem ​​on the financing of the Telegram channel NEXTA, which is recognized as extremist in Belarus. It is reported by RIA News…

Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov assured that Moscow does not accuse Dmitry Mazepin of anything and, in general, the Kremlin does not know who they were talking about in Minsk.

Earlier, the head of Uralchem, Dmitry Mazepin, said that neither he nor his companies had ever financed this Telegram channel. Commenting on the words of one of the founders of NEXTA, Roman Protasevich, who did not name a specific Russian source of funding, but described it, the billionaire disowned any connection with the resource.