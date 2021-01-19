Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov commented on the situation with the return of Alexei Navalny to Russia. Reported by RIA News…

Speaking about the arrest of the oppositionist, the Kremlin spokesman emphasized that the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) showed flexibility and understanding to Navalny during his stay in a clinic abroad, but after his discharge, questions arose.

Related materials

In addition, Peskov urged not to associate Putin with the violation of laws by Navalny and the claims of the Federal Penitentiary Service, and also called the statements that someone is afraid of someone is an absolute nonsense. “This, of course, is complete nonsense,” he said, noting that the situation around the blogger does not require special attention from the president.

Dmitry Peskov also reacted to the statements of Western countries regarding the detention and arrest of the blogger. He said that the Kremlin does not intend to listen to them.

The arrest of the oppositionist at the Sheremetyevo airport became known on Sunday, January 17. This happened on the basis of the decision of the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service for Moscow, according to which Navalny was put on the wanted list for systematic violations of the conditions of the probationary period. He was arrested for 30 days.

Navalny was transported to Berlin on August 22, 2020. Two days earlier, during the flight from Tomsk to Moscow, he felt unwell, the plane was urgently landed in Omsk. Then the patient, who fell into a coma, was sent to the German clinic Charite, where local doctors announced the discovery of a substance from the Novichok group in Navalny’s body. At the same time, Russian doctors, who also conducted research, said that they did not find any poisons.