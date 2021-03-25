The Kremlin refused to consider the ruble exchange rate feverish amid expectations of new US anti-Russian sanctions. This position was outlined by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov. His words lead TASS…

“I disagree with the word“ fever ”. Nothing is in a fever with us. Volatility, maybe volatility with an amplitude slightly higher than usual – maybe, but nothing is in a fever “, – Peskov commented, answering a question, the author of which noted that” the ruble and Russian debt market is feverish. “

The presidential spokesman also said that the Kremlin is not aware of the timing of the imposition and the scale of possible sanctions: “As for the ongoing sanctions, this should be asked in Washington.”

On March 17, the United States announced new trade sanctions against Russia. These restrictions will affect exports related to national security. Until September 1, 2021, there are exceptions: in particular, for items related to aviation, space and items for encryption and software technologies.

These sanctions are a continuation of the restrictive measures introduced in early March. Then, nine companies from Russia fell under the sanctions, three from Germany, and one from Switzerland. The documents stated that the sanctions against these organizations were imposed “for proliferation activities in support of the Russian program of weapons of mass destruction.”