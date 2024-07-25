Peskov: inflationary processes are leading to the rise in airfare prices

The press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, explained the rise in airfare prices by certain inflationary processes. His comment is quoted by “Kommersant”.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that this was a concern for the government and the Central Bank. He noted that the authorities were monitoring inflation and would develop and implement measures to curb it.

Moreover, Peskov named inflation targeting as one of the priorities of the work.

Earlier it became known that the prices for economy class air tickets with a flight within Russia almost reached seven thousand rubles, which is the maximum since 2000. According to Rosstat, in May 2023, the cost of a flight increased by 28 percent compared to the same period in 2022. The previous record was set in 2010, amounting to 6.8 thousand rubles per ticket.