There are a number of restrictions that prevent the details of the case of the adviser to the head of Roscosmos Ivan Safronov from being widely publicized, said on Wednesday, October 14, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

“We know that this case is of increased interest among colleagues in the workshop Ivan Safronov, we are also worried about the fate of Ivan, at the same time, the specifics of the case and a number of restrictions that are due to the specifics do not allow giving all the details of this case wide publicity,” said the representative The Kremlin.

Peskov also urged to wait for the results of the investigation and the verdict of the court.

Safronov was detained on July 7 in Moscow. The investigation believes that he was recruited by the Czech special services since 2012, and three years ago he allegedly received an assignment and gave this country data on military cooperation between Russia and the Middle East.

The Russian Federal Security Service opened a criminal case under Art. 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“High treason”). Safronov pleaded not guilty and refused to deal with the investigation. Until September 6, he was supposed to remain under arrest in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center, but on September 2, the Lefortovo court in Moscow, at the request of the investigation, extended his arrest for three months until December 7. The defense plans to appeal this decision.

Safronov must also undergo a psychiatric examination at the Serbsky Institute.

On September 2, Safronov’s lawyer, head of the human rights association Team 29, Ivan Pavlov, told reporters that he would no longer be able to comment on the progress of the case in detail.

“I am now somewhat limited in my freedom of speech,” he said.

Prior to his appointment as an adviser to the head of Roscosmos, Safronov worked for the newspapers Kommersant and Vedomosti.