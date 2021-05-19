Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov commented on May 19 to reporters about the possible refusal of the administration of US President Joe Biden from part of the sanctions against Nord Stream 2, which appeared in the American media the day before.

“We are talking about an impersonal publication, it can hardly be perceived as a signal, although the very fact of the appearance of such publications is quite positive, it is better than reading that new sanctions are coming <...> Of course, this would be a positive signal, of course,” – said the representative of the Kremlin.

He also explained, answering a corresponding question from a journalist, that so far there is no new information about the upcoming meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with his American counterpart.

The day before, on May 18, the Axios news portal, citing informed sources, reported that the Biden administration intends to waive sanctions against the operator Nord Stream 2 AG and its head Mathias Warnig. However, according to sources, the US government remains focused on preventing the commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Earlier, on May 13, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that the country’s authorities continue to consider Nord Stream 2 a “bad project.”

Prior to that, on May 11, the co-chairman of the German party “Alternative for Germany” Tino Krupalla said that the construction of the pipeline should be completed, since the supply of Russian natural gas is very important for the FRG. According to him, the completion of the SP-2 is beneficial to both the German and Russian sides. At the same time in France on May 9 they said that the gas pipeline will be implemented, despite the attempts of the United States to prevent this.

In early May, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at the talks with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas noted that Washington is strongly opposed to the construction of the gas pipeline. In turn, Maas recalled that Germany has repeatedly announced its position on supporting the SP-2.

On April 20, German Chancellor Angela Merkel indicated that Berlin had made a choice in favor of building a gas pipeline, despite criticism from the EU countries.

A few days earlier, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki noted the continued likelihood of additional sanctions against Nord Stream 2. Washington first imposed restrictions against the project at the end of 2019. This led to the suspension of construction, as the Swiss company AllSeas was forced to withdraw its pipe-laying vessels from the construction site of SP-2 in the Baltic Sea.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea with the aim of direct and reliable gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The Baltic states, Poland, Ukraine and the United States are opposed. The latter expect to bring their liquefied natural gas to the European market.