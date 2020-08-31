The Kremlin has commented on the information about the allegedly “missed” call of Russian President Vladimir Putin to American leader Donald Trump, reports RIA News…

According to Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov, such a situation is technically impossible, since telephone conversations are agreed in advance.

Earlier, Nick Timothy, the former chief of staff under former British Prime Minister Theresa May, said that in 2017 Trump yelled at his former national security adviser Michael Flynn when he learned that he had missed a call from Putin. Timothy noted that he witnessed the incident that happened at a dinner with the British delegation at the White House. Prior to that, a similar story was mentioned by journalist Peter Bergen.

According to the former head of the protocol service of the President of the USSR and the first President of Russia, Vladimir Shevchenko, the information about the missed call was fake. “If Trump didn’t want to talk to Putin and starts playing around to make excuses, this is another question. The decision to answer the call or not is up to the president, ”he said.