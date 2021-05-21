Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Ukraine’s massive sanctions against Russian companies and citizens. It is reported by TASS…

According to Peskov, the introduction of new anti-Russian sanctions is “clearly not in the plane” of preparations for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky.

On Friday, May 21, Zelenskiy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) on the indefinite extension of large-scale sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities. The decision also concerns the Russian media – NTV, Channel One, MIA Rossiya Segodnya, TNT and Zvezdy.

On Thursday, May 20, Zelenskiy announced the start of negotiations to organize a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov confirmed the information about the beginning of preparations for the meeting. He stressed that the negotiations are not easy.