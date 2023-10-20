Peskov said that the Russian Federation is closely monitoring the situation with tests in Nevada

Russia is closely monitoring the situation with the explosion at the nuclear test site in Nevada, USA. This was stated by the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, as quoted by RIA News.

This is how the Kremlin reacted to the fact that the United States conducted underground tests at a nuclear test site a few hours after the State Duma adopted in the third reading a law on the deratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT).

“We are watching very carefully,” Peskov commented on the situation.

Related materials:

Earlier, Dmitry Stefanovich, a researcher at the Center for International Security at IMEMO RAS, said that the explosion at the Nevada test site could be a signal from Russia against the backdrop of the withdrawal of ratification of the CTBT.

“Perhaps this is a signal, including to Russia, about the impossibility of hiding potential nuclear tests in the future,” Stefanovich suggested.