Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov commented on the detention of residents of Perm, who recorded a video message to the head of state from behind the stadium in the city. It is reported by TASS…

According to Peskov, the Kremlin is not aware of all the circumstances of the situation with the detention of activists, but they proceed from the fact that this could not have happened simply in connection with the recording of a video message. “I don’t think they could have detained several people just because they recorded a video message on a live line. We would not even like to admit such a possibility, “said a Kremlin spokesman, not ruling out that” they were not released there, after checking their documents and so on. “

Peskov added that the Kremlin had already received reports about this stadium in Perm. “I’ve seen several posts on this topic,” said a spokesman for the Russian president.

Earlier, the media reported that three people among 20 Russians were detained in Perm for an unauthorized rally, who were going to record a video message for a direct line with Vladimir Putin complaining about the possible development of the local Molot stadium.

Earlier it was reported that the most popular topic of questions for a direct line with President Vladimir Putin was the coronavirus pandemic and vaccination against COVID-19. The journalists also named the distribution of medicines by regions and housing issues as the most frequent topics.

The direct line of the President of Russia will be held on June 30. It will start at 12:00 Moscow time. The direct line will be broadcast by Channel One, TV channels Russia 1, Russia 24, NTV, OTR, Mir, as well as radio stations Mayak, Vesti FM and Radio Rossii. The upcoming straight line will be the 18th for Putin. In 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it did not take place as a separate event, but some of the questions from citizens were asked to Putin at a large press conference in December.