Putin’s press secretary Peskov: the Kremlin is not discussing the second wave of partial mobilization

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin is not talking about a “second wave” of mobilization. His commentary on the data that appeared in the media was published by Telegram-Shot channel.

Prior to this, some media published information that a second wave of mobilization “is not ruled out.”

On April 11, a Kremlin spokesman assured that the Russian government had no plans to mobilize. Then journalists asked Peskov about this in connection with the introduction of electronic subpoenas in Russia.

Before that, Andrey Kartapolov, chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense, said that mobilization was not planned in Russia at the moment.

Partial mobilization was carried out in Russia from September 21 to October 28, 2022. During it, 300,000 people were drafted into the ranks of the country’s Armed Forces, according to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

In January 2023, the Kremlin clarified that the draft as part of partial mobilization had been stopped, however, the presidential decree of September 21 continues to operate in terms of “performance of tasks by military personnel.”