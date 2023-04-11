Peskov said that the draft law on the unified register of conscripts is not related to mobilization

The draft law on a unified register of conscripts is not connected with mobilization, but with military registration. This was stated by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, whose words are quoted by RIA News.

He explained that there is no feeling in the Kremlin that a prompt discussion of the bill against the backdrop of a special military operation in Ukraine could cause panic and a wave of emigration.

“Because this is not related to mobilization, it is related to military registration, and this must be understood, and this must be explained,” Peskov explained.

In addition, the Kremlin spokesman noted that the military registration system should be modernized and start from modern requirements.

The lower house of parliament on April 11 plans to consider the relevant bill. It proposes to equate electronic summonses with traditional ones as having equal legal force – those liable for military service will be able to receive summonses both through their personal account on the State Services portal and at the MFC. An electronic summons will be considered received from the moment it is posted in the personal account of a person liable for military service.