Peskov called the change in nuclear policy a response to the position of Russia’s opponents

The adjustment of the “nuclear doctrine” is a mirror response to the position taken by Russia’s opponents, press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov told journalist Pavel Zarubin, who published a fragment of their conversation in his Telegram-channel.

According to the Kremlin representative, Russia is “building its own understanding of the approaches of our counterparts,” based precisely on their official statements. “Therefore, yes, this is an absolute “mirror” of the position they occupy,” Peskov concluded.

This was the answer he gave to a journalist who asked how significant a role in the change in policy had been played by recent high-level statements that “Russia is allegedly preparing an attack” and that they supposedly need to prepare for war.

On September 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed changes to the nuclear doctrine. He said that in the updated version, aggression against Russia by a state that does not have nuclear weapons, but with the support or participation of a state with nuclear weapons, will be considered a joint attack. The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the West has recorded a fairly comprehensive first reaction to the adjustment of the country’s nuclear doctrine.