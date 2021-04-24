The Kremlin commented on the schedule of Russian President Vladimir Putin for the May holidays. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov said that the work schedule of the Russian leader on the May holidays is still being specified. This is how the presidential press secretary answered the question of how Putin’s decree on additional non-working days would affect his own schedule.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin declared all days from 1 to 10 May non-working. He signed the corresponding decree on the evening of April 23. Peskov explained that a new lockdown will not be introduced in Russia at this time.

Thus, the Russians will rest for 10 days on holidays. The first working day will be Tuesday, May 11th. April 30 will be a pre-holiday day, the working day will be shorter by one hour. Initially, the Russians were supposed to rest from May 1 to May 3 and from 8 to 10.