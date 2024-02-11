Peskov: The West was lucky that Carlson didn’t ask Putin tough questions

The West was lucky that American journalist Tucker Carlson did not ask Russian President Vladimir Putin tough questions. This was stated by the press secretary of the head of state, Dmitry Peskov, to VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin. The corresponding video was published in Telegram– reporter's channel.

Putin's interview with Carlson was published on the night of February 9.

According to Peskov, some responses to Carlson’s interview were reproached for not asking tough questions to the Russian President. The Kremlin representative noted that the journalist conducted the conversation “very correctly.” “If [в интервью] there were very sharp formulations, there would be very sharp rebuke. Many might not like this,” Peskov concluded.

During his conversation with Carlson, Putin covered in detail some aspects of Ukrainian history. He also gave the reporter copies of some historical documents. Peskov explained that the president pays little attention to this and prefers to work with primary sources.