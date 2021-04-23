May weekend will last ten days, from May 1 to May 10 inclusive. Holidays Schedule RIA News said the Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Thus, the Russians will go to work on Tuesday, May 11.

Related materials

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the days between the May holidays as days off. The head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova made a corresponding proposal. According to her, this must be done to combat the coronavirus, since the situation may become more complicated.

Initially, the Russians were supposed to rest from the 1st to the 3rd in connection with the celebration of the Day of Spring and Labor, from May 8 to 10 in connection with the Victory Day. April 30 is a pre-holiday working day, so it is one hour shorter.