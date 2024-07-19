Peskov: Putin and Carlson’s conversation after the interview was short
The conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and American journalist Tucker Carlson after the interview was short, the head of state’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said, reports TASS.
“The conversation after the interview was quite short, that’s the only thing I can say,” Peskov clarified the detail about the conversation between the head of state and the journalist after the interview.
