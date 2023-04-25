Dmitry Peskov, the official spokesman for the Russian presidency, stated that Russia continues to monitor the grain agreement, but the circumstances are not in favor of extending it, according to what was reported by the Russian news agency “Sputnik”, today, Tuesday.

Commenting on the future of the grain agreement, Peskov said in an interview with reporters: “The truth is that although a lot of time has passed, it has not been implemented, not all of its provisions have been worked on, and the conditions that concern us have not been implemented. Therefore, so far the conditions are not in favor of this agreement. We continue to monitor.”

And Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had confirmed earlier that the Russian part of the grain agreement had not been fulfilled yet. And the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, announced that the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul is already facing difficulties in registering new ships and inspections under the grain agreement, attributing this to the actions of representatives of Ukraine and the United Nations.