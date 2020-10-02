The introduction of sanctions mechanisms by the European Union against officials of Belarus should be regarded as weakness, said on Friday, October 2, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

“You know, on the whole, we have a very, very negative attitude to the sanctions policy, in any case, it is rather a manifestation of weakness,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

He recalled that Russia has a negative attitude to the sanctions mechanisms. At the same time, the fact that the Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko was not included in the list, Peskov assessed positively. He noted that getting into the sanctions lists of the country’s top officials or members of the top leadership leads to negative consequences.

“This would deprive the EU of the opportunity to maintain a dialogue with Belarus,” explained the press secretary of the head of state.

Earlier on Friday, it became known that the leaders of the EU countries agreed on sanctions against representatives of the Belarusian authorities. The reason is called “falsification of the results of the presidential elections, the use of violence and violations of human rights.”

The list includes 40 Belarusian politicians and officials. Lukashenka did not enter there. The sanctions will take effect after all the “technical” issues of this procedure are resolved.

The presidential elections in Belarus were held on August 9. From that moment on, protests by the opposition, disagreeing with the results, have continued in the country. According to the CEC, Alexander Lukashenko won with 80.1% of the vote.

Opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya refused to acknowledge the election results and called on the international community to support the demonstrators. The EU and the US were considered illegitimate President Lukashenko.