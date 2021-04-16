On Friday, the Kremlin expressed its hope that French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who are supposed to talk with their Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelinky, will put pressure on the latter to stop the “provocations” of Kiev in the east of the country.

“It will be very important for us that Macron and Merkel use their influence during the videoconference with Zelensky to explain to him the possibility of a final cessation of all provocations” on the front, said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov. And his words came before an upcoming meeting between the three.