The Russian government distances itself from the accusations of Western governments that point to its alleged involvement in the accident of the damaged aircraft in which Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, was traveling. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov rejected the accusations this Friday, August 25, describing them as false. Although President Vladimir Putin offered condolences to Prigozhin’s family on Thursday, he did not conclusively confirm his death, noting that investigations into the accident are continuing.

Questions about the accident of the aircraft carrying the leader of the Wagner Group Yevgeni Prigozhin, which occurred on August 23, continue.

From Europe and the United States, political leaders point to the possible involvement of Moscow in the accident of the aircraft where the man who two months ago led an unprecedented rebellion against the Russian military leadership was traveling.

In the midst of this panorama, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov tried to silence the criticism and on August 25 he emphatically rejected the versions that the Vladimir Putin Administration was behind the incident.

“This is all an absolute lie, and here, when addressing this issue, it is necessary to rely on the facts (…) Now there is a lot of speculation about this plane crash and the tragic deaths of the plane’s passengers, including Yevgeny Prigozhin. Of course, in the West, all these speculations are presented from a well-known angle,” Peskov said.

The spokesman for the Russian government stressed that “there are not many facts yet” and that the ongoing investigations will clarify the picture.

Although the Russian civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, pointed out that the Wagner leader was transported in the plane that crashed north of Moscow and on Thursday, August 24, President Vladimir Putin broke his silence by sending condolences to Prigozhin’s family, Moscow has not categorically stated whether the man who led the mutiny against the Russian army last June has died.

When questioned about Prigozhin’s alleged death, Peskov stood behind Putin’s address on Thursday and reiterated that “all the necessary tests will be carried out, including genetic tests,” but stressed that it is not clear how long they will take. “The official results as soon as they are ready will be published,” he added.







Finally, when asked if Putin would attend Prigozhin’s funeral, the spokesman stated that he could not answer precisely because “there are no dates.” “All I can say is that the president has quite a busy schedule right now,” he noted.

One day after the accident, the Russian president was the first in his government to break the silence and publicly refer to the events. At the time, he referred to Prigozhin in the past tense, based on “preliminary information,” and expressed some praise for the mercenary leader, whom he referred to as “a talented businessman.”

Without presenting evidence, different Western officials pointed out that the Kremlin could be behind what happened. The president of the United States Joe Biden was one of the first to cast doubts regarding the possible role of the Russian counterpart. “There is not much that happens in Russia that Putin is not behind,” said the leader of the White House.

Meanwhile, some European leaders expressed mistrust of the information issued by the Russian authorities. “Almost nothing coming out of Russia these days is credible,” said European Commission foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano.

And Annalena Baerbock, German Chancellor, stressed that “since the war in Ukraine, the Kremlin always lies.” She delved into an analysis of the Russian Government, which she called “violent” for “inside and outside.” In addition, she stressed that one cannot “trust fake news or the promises of the Russian president.”

The perspective of British Intelligence on the plane crash

Britain’s Defense Ministry, whose intelligence services monitor the war, said on Friday that although there is no definitive evidence yet, it is “highly likely” that the head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is dead.

However, and through his official X account (the social network formerly known as Twitter), the military portfolio published that there are still no confirmations that the leader of the Wagner Group “was on board” the aircraft that collided with ten people. on board.

“There is still no definitive evidence that Prigozhin was on board and he is known to exercise exceptional security measures. However, it is very likely that he is indeed dead,” the British ministry said.

In addition, London predicted an “almost certain” destabilization of the mercenary squad due to the characteristics that Prigozhin had to lead. “Hyperactivity, exceptional audacity, search for results and extreme brutality pervaded Wagner and are unlikely to be matched by a successor,” he describes.

With EFE and Reuters