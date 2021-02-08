Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov called the timing of the return to normal life after the coronavirus pandemic. He shared his opinion with TASS…

According to a Kremlin spokesman, a favorable situation for this will come in the middle of summer. “That is, August will already be, as they say, with an open visor,” he added.

Peskov recalled that, according to the calculations of experts, in order to return to normal life, approximately 60 percent of the world’s inhabitants should have immunity to coronavirus. We are talking about its acquisition both naturally and artificially. He stressed that many countries are working on this, gaining momentum, in various directions. In particular, he noted the successes of Israel and the increase in vaccination rates in Russia and the United States.

In December last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin ruled out the introduction of a lockdown in the country during an annual large press conference. According to him, the spread of coronavirus infection in the country has gone “on the shelf”, that is, there is no longer a sharp increase.